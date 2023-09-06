Security operatives take over FCT ahead of presidential election ruling

As Nigerians await the outcome of the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Wednesday, security operatives drawn from the Nigeria Police, the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps (NCDC), have taken over several parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

All roads leading to the Court of Appeal headquarters where the PEPC will sit had been effectively cordoned off as early as 5am on Wednesday morning with passersby directed to take alternative routes.

Heavily armed security officers were seen patrolling the areas leading to the court while workers were moving materials from the nearby Force Headquarters into the Appeal Court headquarters in readiness for the sitting.

Access to the Three-Arms-Zone where the court is located was restricted as early as 5am while passerby were directed to take other routes.

