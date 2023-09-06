VP Shettima, govs, others arrive PEPT venue ahead of final ruling (Photos)

The vice president of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima has arrived at the presidential election petition court (PEPC) in Abuja on Wednesday, September 6.

Shettima arrived ahead of the judgment that was expected to be delivered on the numerous election petitions against the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Also present in the courtroom are Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governors Hope Uzodimma and Yahaya Bello of Imo and Kogi States, respectively, among others from the ruling party.

From the opposition side were the acting national chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagun, and the LP national chairman, Julius Abure.

READ ALSO:All eyes on Nigeria’s judiciary as PEPT delivers judgement on presidential poll

Ripples Nigeria had reported that former Vice President and candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), among others, had filed petitions challenging Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now