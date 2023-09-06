Politics
#PresidentialTribunal: PEPT nullifies APM’s suit seeking Shettima’s disqualification as Tinubu’s running mate
A lawsuit by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) seeking for Vice President Kashim Shettima’s disqualification from office was on Wednesday dismissed by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.
The party had maintained that Tinubu’s selection of Kashim Shettima as his vice-presidential candidate for the election was an improper use of Tinubu’s sponsorship by the All Progressives Congress (APC).
When Shettima accepted the nomination for vice president on July 14, the opposition party asserted that he was still the APC candidate for the Borno Central Senatorial District.
READ ALSO:VP Shettima, govs, others arrive PEPT venue ahead of final ruling (Photos)
However, ruling on the case on Wednesday, the PEPT ruled that it is a pre-election matter, and that it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.
The court also held that APM lacked locus standi to institute matters bothering on nomination and sponsorship of Shettima.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...