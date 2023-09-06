PresidentialTribunal: PEPT nullifies APM’s suit seeking Shettima’s disqualification as Tinubu’s running mate

A lawsuit by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) seeking for Vice President Kashim Shettima’s disqualification from office was on Wednesday dismissed by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

The party had maintained that Tinubu’s selection of Kashim Shettima as his vice-presidential candidate for the election was an improper use of Tinubu’s sponsorship by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

When Shettima accepted the nomination for vice president on July 14, the opposition party asserted that he was still the APC candidate for the Borno Central Senatorial District.

However, ruling on the case on Wednesday, the PEPT ruled that it is a pre-election matter, and that it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

The court also held that APM lacked locus standi to institute matters bothering on nomination and sponsorship of Shettima.

