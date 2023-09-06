Politics
PEPTJudgement: Tribunal laments failure of Obi, LP to prove election malpractice allegations
The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting at the Court of Appeal, Abuja on Wednesday noted the inability of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi and the party to provide evidence of several allegation in their petition.
The tribunal noted this while delivering its ruling on the petition of the LP and Obi challenging the elections and declaration of President Bola Tinubu as winner of the February 25 poll.
While reading the judgement, the tribunal judge stated among others, that LP “failed to specify particulars of polling units where the complainants of irregularities are alleged.
READ ALSO:Peter Obi laments GSK’s departure from Nigeria’s pharma sector
“The petitioners said INEC reduced their scores and added it to APC votes but they couldn’t supply us with their actual votes before the said reductions, neither did they state the units where it happened….”
It also continued that “petitioner filed a petition on election malpractices in most polling units but couldn’t prove any malpractices to any polling unit. The petition is vague. Petitioner failed to specify particulars of polling units where election irregularities took place.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...