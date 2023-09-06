PEPTJudgement: Tribunal laments failure of Obi, LP to prove election malpractice allegations

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting at the Court of Appeal, Abuja on Wednesday noted the inability of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi and the party to provide evidence of several allegation in their petition.

The tribunal noted this while delivering its ruling on the petition of the LP and Obi challenging the elections and declaration of President Bola Tinubu as winner of the February 25 poll.

While reading the judgement, the tribunal judge stated among others, that LP “failed to specify particulars of polling units where the complainants of irregularities are alleged.

READ ALSO:Peter Obi laments GSK’s departure from Nigeria’s pharma sector

“The petitioners said INEC reduced their scores and added it to APC votes but they couldn’t supply us with their actual votes before the said reductions, neither did they state the units where it happened….”

It also continued that “petitioner filed a petition on election malpractices in most polling units but couldn’t prove any malpractices to any polling unit. The petition is vague. Petitioner failed to specify particulars of polling units where election irregularities took place.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now