Man, two sons die in Anambra building collapse

At least three persons were confirmed dead when a three- storey building under construction collapsed in Otolo Nnewi, Nnewi North local government area of Anambra State on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Chizoba Aniefuna and his two sons who were said to be working on the building when it came down on Sunday morning.

Another victim trapped in the rubble was rescued by emergency responders and rushed to St. Felix Hospital in Nnewi for treatment.

The incident just 24 hours after four siblings were killed in a similar incident in neighbouring Enugu State.

The chairman of the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) in the state, Victor Meju, who addressed journalists at the scene of the incident, described it as an avoidable tragedy.

He said the accident was caused by poor foundation and the use of poor-quality materials.

The COREN chairman said the owner of the building would be invited by the council for questioning on the matter.

