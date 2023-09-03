NSCDC arrests 3 suspected cable vandals in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested three suspected vandals over unlawful possession of communication cables in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NSCDC spokesman in the FCT, Comfort Okomanyi, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

She said the suspects were caught near the House on the Rock Church Junction along the Airport Road, Abuja with fibre cables which were identified to be stolen government property.

The spokesperson revealed that the suspects were arrested by the service patrol team following intelligence reports that some criminals who disguised as engineers were vandalising public property in the city.

“These three suspects vandalised and carted away fibre cables but unfortunately for them, the eagle-eyed men of my patrol teams averted their plans.

“We are going to flush vandals out of FCT, thank God we are beginning to see the results of our reactivated patrol teams,” Okomanyi added.

