NDLEA arrests suspected kingpin who recruited fake couple for drug trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a suspected drug kingpin, Ngene Onyedikachi, who allegedly recruited a fake couple, Kingsley Ilonzeh and Roseline Ilonzeh for drug trafficking.

The NDLEA’s Head of Media and Publicity, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja the fake couple were arrested for allegedly ingesting 1.822kg and 1.50kg of cocaine respectively at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on August 1.

He added that the agency’s operatives arrested Onyedikachi at his residence located at no. 28 Afolabi Brown Street in Akoka, Yaba, Lagos, on August 25.

Babafemi said: “Onyedikachi confessed that the two suspects – Kingsley Ilonzeh and Roseline Ilonzeh – were introduced to him by another member of his syndicate he met at Zion Church in the Cele area of Lagos.”

“The suspect told the NDLEA operatives that the drug was sourced from Guinea Conakry.

“The suspect revealed that when he got information about the arrest of the fake couple, he threw away his old mobile phone along with the SIM cards.

“Onyedikachi said he threw away the SIM to avoid being traced. The suspect told investigators that he became relaxed and refused to leave his house because the two couriers did not know his house since they had only met twice at different locations.

“The suspect said he was living in India before he returned to Nigeria in 2022 after the Indian authorities discovered that he was using Ivory Coast International passport.

“A blue Acura Legend car was part of items recovered from his home during his arrest.”

