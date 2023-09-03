Mbappe scores twice as PSG beat struggling Lyon

Kylian Mbappe scored twice to help Paris St. Germain put more pressure on Lyon manager Laurent Blanc as they sealed a 4-1 away victory.

Mbappe scored from the spot after Manuel Ugarte was fouled by Corentin Tolisso, then Achraf Hakimi doubled the advantage after passing to Ousmane Dembele.

For the first time since 1966, PSG led Lyon by four goals at the interval after two more goals from Marco Asensio and Mbappe.

Tolisso then scored a consolation penalty, saving Lyon from a severe beating.

PSG is now in second place and have yet to lose this season, while Lyon are in last place with only one point after four games.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that PSG wanted to transfer Mbappe in the summer, and he was frozen out. But since rejoining the team, he has scored five goals in three games.

