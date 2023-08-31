Nigeria’s capital market posts 15-year high ASI

The Nigerian stock market set another record on Thursday after the appreciated by 0.16 percent to hit an all-time high as the bulls controlled movement in the bourse.

In the same vein, the market capitalization rose from N36.36 trillion to N36.42 trillion after five hours of trading today.

This followed the rise in ASI by 109.46 basis points to close at 66,548.99, up from the 66,439.53 posted by the capital market on Wednesday.

The bourse ended Tuesday’s trading with 66,490.34 ASI, its highest in recent years.

Investors traded 620.98 million shares valued at N7.18 billion in 7,972 deals on Thursday.

This fell short of the 637.19 million shares worth N3.91 billion traded by shareholders in 10,033 deals the previous day.

NGX Group topped the gainers’ list with a N2.40 kobo rise in share price to move from N24 to N26.40 kobo per share.

Seplat gained N166.20 kobo to close at N1837, above its opening price of N1670.80 kobo per share.

TransExpress’ share price was up by 9.38 percent to move from N0.96 kobo to N1.05 per share.

UPL posted a N0.22 kobo gain to rise from N2.36 kobo to N2.58 kobo per share.

Associated Bus Company’s share value rose by 8.64 percent to end trading at N0.88 kobo from N0.81 kobo per share.

Multiverse topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.30 kobo to drop from N3 to N2.70 kobo per share.

Nascon share price dropped by N5.50 kobo to end trading at N50.55 kobo from N56.05 per share.

Honeywell Flour lost N0.30 kobo to end trading with N3.40 kobo from N3.70 kobo per share.

May & Baker lost N0.40 kobo to drop from N5.50 kobo to N5.10 kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank’s share dropped from N1.61 kobo to N1.50 kobo per share after losing N0.11 kobo during trading.

Sterling Financial Holdings topped the day’s trading with 160.99 million shares valued at N531.39 million.

Transcorp Plc followed with 135.69 million shares worth N847.53 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 57.62 million shares worth N403.33 million.

FTN Cocoa traded 47.17 million shares valued at N97.39 million, while Dangote Sugar sold 28.85 million shares valued at N1.60 billion.

