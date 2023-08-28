FG evacuates another 139 Nigerian irregular migrants from Libya

The Federal government has evacuated 139 Nigerian irregular migrants freed from prisons in Libya.

The Charge D’Affaires En Titre, Amb. Kabiru Musa, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the exercise was carried out in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

He added that the returnees comprising 85 males, 51 females, two children and one infant are expected to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on Monday evening.

The evacuation of the irregular migrants was the third in the last 30 days.

Musa said: “The Nigerian Mission in Libya with support from the IOM again secured the release of 139 irregular Nigerian Migrants who were in detention centers in Libya and have facilitated their return home.

“This is the third exercise we are conducting within the past one month, and the Federal Government is committed to ensuring that none of its citizens is left stranded abroad.

“The 139 evacuees departed Mitiga International Airport, Tripoli aboard chartered flight No. No. UZ 0189 on Monday afternoon and are expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Monday evening.

“We did not only evacuate them but also sensitized them on the dangers of irregular migration so that in return, they are to warn others against taking such dangerous routes.”

