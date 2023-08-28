News
Zamfara doctors threaten strike over four-month salary arrears
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Zamfara State on Monday issued a one-week ultimatum to the state government to settle the four months’ salary arrears of 17 medical doctors at the Yarima Bakura Specialist Hospital in Gusau.
The NMA Chairman in the state, Dr. Sanusi Bello, who addressed journalists in Gusau, also demanded the payment of July salary of all medical doctors at the hospital and eight months’ allowances of visiting consultants and professors in the facility.
READ ALSO: Resident doctors suspend strike
He said the doctors would proceed on an indefinite strike from September 4 if the government failed to address their demands.
Bello said: “If we proceed with the strike, there would be to a total closure of all hospitals, including federal and private hospitals in the state. We appeal to the state government to address these demands give priority to the welfare of the medical workers to avoid brain drain in the state.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...