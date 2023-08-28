Zamfara doctors threaten strike over four-month salary arrears

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Zamfara State on Monday issued a one-week ultimatum to the state government to settle the four months’ salary arrears of 17 medical doctors at the Yarima Bakura Specialist Hospital in Gusau.

The NMA Chairman in the state, Dr. Sanusi Bello, who addressed journalists in Gusau, also demanded the payment of July salary of all medical doctors at the hospital and eight months’ allowances of visiting consultants and professors in the facility.



He said the doctors would proceed on an indefinite strike from September 4 if the government failed to address their demands.

Bello said: “If we proceed with the strike, there would be to a total closure of all hospitals, including federal and private hospitals in the state. We appeal to the state government to address these demands give priority to the welfare of the medical workers to avoid brain drain in the state.”

