Industry minister, Uzoka-Anite, promises to reshape Nigeria’s economy with drastic actions

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite said on Monday the ministry would collaborate with relevant stakeholders in the efforts at reshaping the nation’s economy.

Uzoka-Anite, who stated this at the end of the inaugural Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, added that the ministry had received a briefing from heads of parastatals and agencies on the strategies required to drive the country’s economy on the right path.

She said heads of agencies under her supervision had submitted their policy documents that would touch every aspect of the nation’s economy in no time.

The minister said: “I have received briefing from the agencies under my ministry and I have ordered them to get to work by putting their plans into action. Any moment from now, Nigerians will feel the ripple effect of our policies as it would touch every sector of the economy.



“Farmers, traders, manufacturers, and exporters among others will receive a major boost soon. We are working round the clock to ensure Nigerians do business without hassle. We are also breeding more SMEs and business owners within the teeming youth demography to encourage more startups.

“To promote trade in Nigeria, we need to set an enabling environment with the right policies protecting local production to enable self-sufficiency, reduction of importation, and promoting exportation which will in turn drive more forex into the economy.

“We want to transition from an oil-dependent nation and consuming economy to a producing economy. We will declare a state of emergency anywhere we need to do so to ensure speedy intervention.”

