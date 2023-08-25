Politics
Timi Frank wants Chicago Varsity probed for reluctance to publish Tinubu’s credentials
A former All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy spokesperson, Timi Frank has requested an investigation of Chicago State University (CSU) by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
According to Frank, CSU has been hesitant to make President Bola Tinubu’s academic records public.
Frank claimed in a statement made public on Friday that CSU owed it to Nigerians to make the documents public.
Read Also: Ex-APC chieftain, Timi Frank, tags ‘Yes Daddy Tape’ a Nollywood script by DSS
“We advise the US government not to destroy its long-standing relationship with Nigeria because of one man,” Frank said.
“Otherwise, this case will make the world see the university system in the US as corrupt and compromised because we understand how the American system works.
“If Tinubu is the President of America and American citizens request for his academic information, will they not grant the request?
“They will do so because every President of America and those holding public offices are answerable to the public, that underpins the principle of accountability.
“If Donald Trump could be on trial, why will someone seeking public office in Nigeria be shielded from scrutiny at the point of entry by public institutions in America?
“Is it that the President of Nigeria is not meant to be accountable to the citizenry?”
He added that CSU should be proud to showcase Tinubu’s records if there is “nothing fishy” between the university and the Nigerian president.
Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for president in the most recent elections, had asked a US court in the northern district of Illinois for an order ordering CSU to produce Tinubu’s academic records.
According to his credentials, Tinubu earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting, and management from CSU in 1979.
There have been claims, meanwhile, that Tinubu’s certificate contains irregularities.
Abubakar asked the court to issue a subpoena to CSU for Tinubu’s records in the lawsuit he filed with the US federal court.
The files, according to Abubakar, will put to rest the debate over Tinubu’s educational background and support the election petition tribunal.
The president had submitted a counterapplication via his attorney.
In response to Atiku’s request, CSU stated that, in the event that a US court issues the order, it will make Tinubu’s academic records public.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...