Sports
FIFA wades into Women’s World Cup kiss incident
World football governing body, FIFA has waded into the scandal around Spain women’s team coach, Luis Rubiales, who kissed a player on the lips after they won the World Cup.
FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish football federation president for his action.
Rubiales kissed forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain beat England 1-0 to win the women’s competition. Videos had also showed that he earlier grabbed his crotch as he celebrated at the final whistle.
Fifa will look at whether those actions constitute violations of article 13 in its disciplinary code, concerning offensive behaviour and fair play.
“Fifa reiterates its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behaviour to the contrary,” it said in a statement.
According to the disciplinary code, officials are among those that must “comply with the principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity”.
Rubiales’ celebration at the final whistle was in the VIP area of Stadium Australia, while he was standing near Queen Letizia of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter.
He then kissed Hermoso on the lips after she was presented with her winner’s medal on the podium.
Meanwhile, the Spanish football federation has called an extraordinary general assembly to be held on Friday “as a matter of urgency”.
