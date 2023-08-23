Police Inspector arrested for assault in Imo

A police inspector has been arrested for assaulting a young man in Imo State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Owerri, said state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Barde, ordered the officer’s arrest after he was caught in a video slapping the victim in the state capital.

He said the CP condemned the officer’s unprofessional conduct.

The spokesman said: “The command condemns this irritating act in totality as it highly contradicts the professional ethics and code of conduct of the force.

READ ALSO: Stop criticising police officers on social media, IGP tells Nigerians

“The Nigeria Police Force is a highly disciplined organisation and will never tolerate the misconduct of the officer seen in the video.

“The CP mandated his Monitoring Team to investigate and identify the officer for necessary disciplinary action.

“The recalcitrant Inspector has been identified and he is currently undergoing an orderly room trial after which necessary disciplinary action will be taken against him.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now