Metro
Police arrests 94-year-old man for defiling minor in Adamawa
Police operatives in Adamawa have arrested a 94-year-old man for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl in Tappare ward of Ganye local government area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Yola, said the suspect was in the habit of deceiving young girls to defile them.
The statement read: “It happened that on August 12 while the victim was passing by the suspect’s house, he called her into the house and took advantage of her by having an unlawful carnal knowledge of her.
READ ALSO: Police arrests two suspected kidnappers in Adamawa
“Investigation so far revealed that the suspect while committing the act rubbed some concoction on the victim which made her fall sick after the incident. The victim’s mother reported the incident to the Divisional Police Headquarters in Ganye.
“The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Afolabi Babatola directed the officer-in-charge of the Family Support Unit of the command to investigate and ensure diligent prosecution of the suspect.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...