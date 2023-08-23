Police arrests 94-year-old man for defiling minor in Adamawa

Police operatives in Adamawa have arrested a 94-year-old man for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl in Tappare ward of Ganye local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Yola, said the suspect was in the habit of deceiving young girls to defile them.

The statement read: “It happened that on August 12 while the victim was passing by the suspect’s house, he called her into the house and took advantage of her by having an unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“Investigation so far revealed that the suspect while committing the act rubbed some concoction on the victim which made her fall sick after the incident. The victim’s mother reported the incident to the Divisional Police Headquarters in Ganye.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Afolabi Babatola directed the officer-in-charge of the Family Support Unit of the command to investigate and ensure diligent prosecution of the suspect.”

