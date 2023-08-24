Two farm workers jailed for stealing N606,000 catfish in Abeokuta

A Magistrate Court sitting in the Isabo area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, has sentenced one Adegoke Akinleye and Adediran Adewole for stealing 404 pieces of catfish valued at N606,000 which belongs to their boss, identified as Ibukun Sanusi.

Justice O. O. Odumosu of the Magistrate Court, who issued the sentence, noted that the convicts were workers on Abidelep Farm and Agro-Service Limited located in Ilewo, Abeokuta.

The convicts were arraigned on two counts of felony and stealing.

According to the prosecutor, Olakunle Shonibare, the offences were committed on January 24, 2023, and contravened Sections 516(1) and 382(2) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State.

The charge read in part: “That you, Akinleye Adegoke, Adewole Adediran and others at large on January 24, 2023 at about 12 noon at Abidelep Farm and Agro-Service Limited, Ilewo, Orile, Abeokuta in the magisterial district did conspire to commit felony and thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 516(1) of the Criminal Laws of Ogun State.

“That you, Akinleye Adegoke, Adewole Adediran and others at large on the same date, time and place in the aforesaid magisterial district did steal 404 pieces of catfish valued at N606,000 property of one Mrs Sanusi Ibukun and thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 382(2) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State.”

In her judgment, Odumosu sentenced both convicts to six months imprisonment each for the first count and one-year imprisonment each for the second count.

The Judge, however, granted an option of fine for the convicts to the tune of N10,000 each for each jail term provided they can pay back the N606,000 to the complainant.

