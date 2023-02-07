NAIRA SCARCITY: One person shot, others injured as customers, destroy banks in Abeokuta (VIDEO)

There was pandemonium in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State on Tuesday, after angry customers vented their anger and frustration at two banks over their inability to access cash due to the scarcity of the redesigned naira notes.

Video footage shows the angry crowd throwing chairs and other items while a bloodied young man is seen calling for help, as another voice claimed the bleeding man had been shot.

It is unclear who shot him.

The protesters are also seen in the video burning tyres on major roads at Panseke, Sapon and Oke-Ilewo area of the capital, while reports have it that the protests had extended to other areas in Abeokuta.

Read also:Reps may reconvene for emergency session over Naira scarcity – Gbajabiamila

The affected banks, Access and First bank branches located in different areas of the town, according to eyewitnesses, had to be closed hurriedly as the angry crowd destroyed property, and set them on fire.

Witnesses say the rioting spilled into the streets where vehicles were burnt, leading to the invitation of security operatives to quell the riot and disperse the mob which led to gun shots.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now