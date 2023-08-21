Entertainment
Soma emerges BBNaija head of house
One of the housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija “All Stars” edition, Soma emerged as the Head of House on Monday.
The reality show entered its fifth week on Monday.
READ ALSO: BBNaija’s Uriel opens up on battle with Amenorrhoea, says she may never give birth to a child
Soma, who took over the leadership of the house from Mercy, was excited when Biggie made the announcement after the housemates completed the task for the day.
With the feat, the housemate has been automatically saved from possible eviction this week.
