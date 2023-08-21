Soma emerges BBNaija head of house

One of the housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija “All Stars” edition, Soma emerged as the Head of House on Monday.

The reality show entered its fifth week on Monday.

Soma, who took over the leadership of the house from Mercy, was excited when Biggie made the announcement after the housemates completed the task for the day.

With the feat, the housemate has been automatically saved from possible eviction this week.

