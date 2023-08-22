Entertainment
Olakunle Churchill reacts to alleged separation from his wife Rosy Meurer
Popular Lagos socialite Olakunle Churchill has taken to social media to react to rumours making the rounds over his alleged separation from his wife Rosy Meurer.
Recall that fans were left worried about the couple when controversial blogger Gistlover claimed in a report that Churchill’s infidelity and physical violence caused the couple to split up.
According to the blog, Olakunle Churchill hasn’t been sleeping at home and has been beating Rosy. The blog claimed that Rosy is the breadwinner of the family, despite all the accolades she gives to her husband online.
The blog further claimed that Churchill has a side chick, which is the major cause of the couple’s rift and has been flaunting her in public, hence making Rosy a laughing stock.
READ ALSO: Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill, announces arrival of first child with new wife, Rosy Meurer
While reacting to the allegation, Olakunle Churchill said that when people hear good things about you, they stay silent but when they hear bad things about you, they spread it like wildfire.
The philanthropist and businessman wrote thus on his Instagram page; “When people hear good things about you, they stay silent. When they hear bad things about you, they spread it like wildfire. When they hear nothing about you, they make things up.
‘‘However, it’s important to remember that you cannot control what others say or how they perceive you. Instead, focus on being the best version of yourself, and concentrate on the journey, the same mouth that bites you will celebrate you’”, he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...