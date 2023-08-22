Olakunle Churchill reacts to alleged separation from his wife Rosy Meurer

Popular Lagos socialite Olakunle Churchill has taken to social media to react to rumours making the rounds over his alleged separation from his wife Rosy Meurer.

Recall that fans were left worried about the couple when controversial blogger Gistlover claimed in a report that Churchill’s infidelity and physical violence caused the couple to split up.

According to the blog, Olakunle Churchill hasn’t been sleeping at home and has been beating Rosy. The blog claimed that Rosy is the breadwinner of the family, despite all the accolades she gives to her husband online.

The blog further claimed that Churchill has a side chick, which is the major cause of the couple’s rift and has been flaunting her in public, hence making Rosy a laughing stock.

While reacting to the allegation, Olakunle Churchill said that when people hear good things about you, they stay silent but when they hear bad things about you, they spread it like wildfire.

The philanthropist and businessman wrote thus on his Instagram page; “When people hear good things about you, they stay silent. When they hear bad things about you, they spread it like wildfire. When they hear nothing about you, they make things up.

‘‘However, it’s important to remember that you cannot control what others say or how they perceive you. Instead, focus on being the best version of yourself, and concentrate on the journey, the same mouth that bites you will celebrate you’”, he added.

