Rosy Meurer replies critics of her marriage to Tonto Dikeh’s ex, Churchill
Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer has reacted to reports that she is married to Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.
Earlier, Ripples Nigeria reported that Olakunle took to the social media platform, Instagram to celebrate his new lover’s birthday. As a matter of fact, he called her ‘Mrs Churchill’.
Since the announcement, several critics have slammed the actress for snatching Churchill from his estranged wife, Tonto Dikeh.
Olakunle composed a heartwarming message for Rosy Meurer where he confirmed they were married.
READ ALSO: Tonto Dikeh’s ex, Churchill, presents actress, Rosy Meurer, as new wife
At the time, he wrote;
“A special sunrise, on this precious day.
A great woman was born.
During my hard times when depression would have taken the better part of me; you were my bedrock.
When it was like the whole world was against me.
You stood by me, even took some missiles because of me.
When I thought I lost it all, you encouraged me to hope in God that he will give me back all l have lost.”
Rosy has now confirmed that she is indeed married to Churchill.
She shared a video showing animated versions of herself dancing and added hastags aimed at her critics.
“Thank God say man no be God. Only God can judge. Mouth is for talking,” she wrote.
Distraught Naira Marley returns to Nigeria as govt cancels Cameroon concert
Nigerian recording artiste, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley was left disappointed following the cancellation of his concert in Cameroon.
The concert was scheduled to take place on Sunday in Buea, the capital of the South-West region of Cameroon.
A popular entertainment writer, Joey Akan, disclosed this via his social media platform.
He said a comedian named CY International instigated an anti-Nigerian movement in the East African country and many disgruntled entertainers demanded the ban on Nigerian music.
Akan revealed that the tickets for Naira Marley’s Valentine’s Day concert were sold out before Cameroonian entertainers appealed to their government to ban the event.
According to him, the entertainers also asked the country’s security forces to prevent the concert from taking place in Douala, where it was later moved to by the organizers.
Naira Marley has since returned to Nigeria.
He wrote:
“Yesterday, a Naira Marley concert scheduled to hold in Cameroon, didn’t happen. Special Forces Soldiers flooded the venue, scattered it, and chased everyone away, despite Marley being in the country, and ready to hit the stage. Why? Hate and beef from Cameroonian artistes.
“For months, there has been a growing anti-Nigerian movement, with many disgruntled entertainers calling for a ban on Nigerian music. This movement is led by a struggling comedian named CY International. A promoter named Prince Enobi, organized a special Valentine’s Day concert.
READ ALSO: Naira Marley irritates the hypocrisy in all of us
“Naira Marley was booked, to perform in Buea, the capital of the Southwest region. The heart of Anglophone Cameroon. Expensive tickets were sold out, and the event was set. But the show did not hold. Cameroon entertainers kicked. They went to Yaounde to ask the government to ban it.
“They went to the minister of Arts and Culture to ban the concert. Their excuse; Naira Marley is a bad influence on Cameroonian youth, who smokes Igbeaux, and has a sex tape. The minister cancelled the show in Buea. But the Promoter was adamant. He’s invested heavily.
“He moved the show from Buea to Limbe. These entertainers still went to call the special forces arm of the military. They showed up and scattered the stage and venue. Promoter still moved the show to Douala, the entertainers still showed up there and scattered the venue.
“Naira Marley didn’t perform, but he’s been paid. He lands in Nigeria today. What this means is that the Cameroonians have declared war on the Nigerian music industry, and have acted on it due to hate and inferiority complex. They blame us for everything. Pan Africanism in the mud.
“In the past five years, Anglophone Cameroon has not seen a major concert due to the crisis. And the first show they were meant to have, they called the same oppressive military to help chase their fellow Africans away and frustrate their local businesses looking to benefit.
“This won’t end well. It’s a slippery slope, leading to a lot of dangerous events for the art, and the industry. If we begin cultural xenophobia, it’s their industry that will bear the brunt. Either they nip this in the bud, or it’ll become a full war with no real winners.”
Mr Macaroni releases video, says he was assaulted, tortured by police over #occupylagos protest
Mr Macaroni was among several #occupyLagos protesters that were arrested on Saturday, October 13.
Although, he has since been released on bail, the social media content creator and Nollywood actor has narrated his ordeal in a recently released video on Instagram.
Mr Macaroni, real name Adebola Adebayo explained in the video that he was physically assaulted and tortured by the Nigerian police.
READ ALSO: Mr Macaroni, other #OccupyLagos protesters granted bail
The comedian said he has bruises all over his body and was heading to the hospital to check himself. He also said both of his phones were smashed.
Macaroni has since been released and back home but said it was a traumatic experience.
He said: “I’m going to the hospital for a complete check. I have bruises all over. Them beat me, them beat me well, them say I go get sense.”
He called out the government for their action towards protesters.
He said:
“The government is responsible for protection. So, let me ask, you had over 200 policemen out there yesterday, and you want to tell me you could not guarantee a peaceful protest if there was going to be one? It shows that you guys are irresponsible, all of you are irresponsible.”
He said he’s certain the police would have killed protesters if word hadn’t already gotten out that they had arrested some people and were detaining them.
He said:
“If word was not out that people were already being arrested, If word was not out, people would have died clean and clear.
“They were saying it, they were telling us that ‘we’ll shoot you, nothing will happen. If it was night all of una for don die.’ ”
He denied allegations that he collected money from the opposition to speak against this government. He went on to curse those making the allegations.
He thanked the lawyers and everyone who played a part in getting him released and said he’ll speak further after getting medical attention.
Watch the video he shared on his Instagram page on Sunday, February 14.
Singer Flavour speaks on his life before stardom
Nigerian recording artiste, Flavour has opened up about his personal life in a recent interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Bounce Radio.
Flavour, real name Chinedu Okoli spoke about how he lost his virginity at the age of 24.
Flavour, a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, during the session, spoke about how he struggled to attain fame and become a mainstream artiste.
Speaking during his chat with the media personality and show host, Flavour discussed topics bothering on family, love life and his music career.
When Ebuka asked him at what age he lost his virginity, Flavour said he abstained until he turned 24.
Speaking on his earlier life before he became a musician, Flavour said he served a master where he lived without women, television and alcohol.
Watch the interview session below.
Read also: ENUGU: Dep Gov, Flavour, Phyno join EndSARS protesters
https://www.instagram.com/p/CLSXapUgo3Q/
Flavour began his musical career as a drummer for a local church.
He is popularly known across Africa and also the world for his hit song “Nwa Baby (Ashawo Remix)”.
He is currently signed to 2nite Entertainment.
In 2005, he released his self-titled debut album N’abania.
Further, In 2010, the Highlife artiste released his second studio album Uplifted.
It was supported by the singles “Nwa Baby (Ashawo Remix)”, “Adamma“, as well as “Oyi Remix“.
The album’s success made Flavour one of Africa’s most sought out artists.
