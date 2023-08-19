News
Like Lagos and Oyo, Ogun declares Monday work-free for Isese Day
The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday, declared Monday as a public holiday to commemorate the annual Isese Day in the state.
In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, the governor praised the existing harmony among adherents of all religions in the state.
He said the decision to recognize the Isese Day was to continue with the age-long culture of respecting the tradition of the Ogun people and promote harmony among the three major religions in the state.
READ ALSO: Isese Day: Lagos govt declares Monday work-free for civil servants
The governor reaffirmed his support and respect for all religions in the state.
Abiodun congratulated the traditional religious worshippers on the occasion of Isese Day and urged them to celebrate with decorum and avoid acts capable of threatening the existing peace in the state.
The trio of Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Ademola Adeleke (Osun) had also declared Monday as work-free in their states to mark the event.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...