Like Lagos and Oyo, Ogun declares Monday work-free for Isese Day

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday, declared Monday as a public holiday to commemorate the annual Isese Day in the state.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, the governor praised the existing harmony among adherents of all religions in the state.

He said the decision to recognize the Isese Day was to continue with the age-long culture of respecting the tradition of the Ogun people and promote harmony among the three major religions in the state.



READ ALSO: Isese Day: Lagos govt declares Monday work-free for civil servants

The governor reaffirmed his support and respect for all religions in the state.

Abiodun congratulated the traditional religious worshippers on the occasion of Isese Day and urged them to celebrate with decorum and avoid acts capable of threatening the existing peace in the state.

The trio of Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Ademola Adeleke (Osun) had also declared Monday as work-free in their states to mark the event.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now