Tinubu warns Niger military junta of ‘grave consequences’ if ousted president’s health deteriorates

President Bola Tinubu has warned the Nigerien military of “grave consequences” if the regime allows the health of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum to deteriorate.

The president gave the warning during a telephone chat with the European Union chief, Charles Michel.

Basoum has been under house arrest since he was ousted by soldiers attached to the presidential guard in a military coup on July 26.

The Nigerian leader expressed concern that the ousted president’s conditions are deteriorating.

On his part, Michel reaffirmed the EU’s full support and backing of ECOWAS’ decisions on Niger.

An EU official who confirmed the meeting between the duo on Friday said President Tinubu reiterated the determination and political will of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to act together on the Niger political situation.

“The Nigerian president stressed the determination and political will of ECOWAS to act together. ECOWAS will maintain their sanctions despite the economic impact these have on some of the countries from the region,” the official said.

The West African bloc had last week activated its standby force to push out the coup plotters who had rebuffed entreaties to restore constitutional order in the landlocked West African nation.

