UNICEF demands bandits’ prosecution for murder of women and children in Nigeria

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Friday asked the Federal Government to prosecute bandits for the murder and other grievous acts against women and children in the Northern part of the country.

The UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate Cristian, made the call at a media briefing heralding this year’s World Humanitarian Day in Maiduguri, Borno State.

She described as unacceptable the inability of governments at all levels to bring to book criminals for killing and abduction of school children, women, and teachers in the North.

Cristian said: “So, yes it is bad. You can read these on a daily basis on the number of attacks on the community and schools. Just a couple of days ago, teachers were attacked and unfortunately, they were murdered. This aspect requires immediate action.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram has kidnapped more than 1,000 children since 2013 —UNICEF

“It is not acceptable that bandits are not taking to courts and they have been assaulting, killing children and women; abducting and raping, etc. It scares me, if there is any process, I think there is no proper punishment for these people legally.

“We have international laws and also a legal system. Of course, the country has its national laws and these laws have to be applied.”

UNICEF in 2022 condemned the use of children as human bombs and in any combat roles in the North-East.

It lamented that 48 children – including 38 girls – were used in suicide attacks by terrorists in 2018 alone.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now