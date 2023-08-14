Many feared dead as NAF jet crashes in Niger

A jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force crashed in Niger State on Monday.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the aircraft departed Zungeru Primary School en route to Kaduna but was seen in a village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger.

He was however silent on the number of casualties of the incident.

The statement read: “A Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed today, August 14, 2023, at about 1.1.00 pm Chukuba Village in Niger State.

“The aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School en route Kaduna but was later discovered to have crashed near Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to rescue the crew and passengers on board the helicopter, while preliminary investigations have commenced to determine the probable cause of the crash.”

