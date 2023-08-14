NBTE unveils online programmes to convert HND to BSc in one year

In a bid to end the dichotomy between the Higher National Diploma (HND) and Bachelor’s Degree (BSc) certification in Nigeria, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has unveiled an online top-up programme for the holders of the HND to convert their certification to BSc in one year.

The top-up which will be in conjunction with accredited foreign universities, according to a statement in Abuja on Monday by the Head of Media Unit of NBTE, Mrs Fatima Abubakar, will easily facilitate the progression of HND holders to higher degrees.

“Attempts in the past to get the National Universities Commission to approve a two-year Master of Technology for HND holders in some polytechnics did not see the light of the day,” Abubakar said in the statement.

“Many times, HND Holders are forced to go for a one-year Postgraduate Diploma before they could be admitted into the Master’s Program in Universities.

”The disadvantage of the PGD is that holders who continue to do PhD and wish to migrate to a Nigerian University will always be queried to produce their first degree, even when they have doctorates.

”To end this unwarranted prejudice, NBTE has now created this progression pathway for HND holders. This can be accessed at https://topup.nbte.gov.ng,” she added.

Abubakar added that another challenge the conversion will solve is in the area of mobilising HND graduates for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) which had hitherto been difficult.

”NBTE has now created a HND admission portal for use by all polytechnics. Only accredited programmes shall be visible on the portal and NYSC shall have viewing rights to know admitted candidates to be mobilised.

”This will hopefully bring an end to illegal HND admissions of unaccredited programmes and at the same time ensure carrying capacities are adhered to for quality assurance.

”Finally, the board wishes to appeal to Mr President to please sign the bill removing the HND-BSc Dichotomy in the public service as passed by the last National Assembly.

”This is to end the unjust and undeserved discrimination against graduates of the polytechnic system,” she said.

