News
NAF jet makes emergency landing at Lagos airport
A Nigerian Air Force jet on Monday made an emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.
The Cessna Citation CJ3 aircraft was on a routine flight to Ilorin, Kwara State, when it lost its tyres.
The NAF Director of Information and Public Relations, Air Commodore, Wap Maigida, confirmed the incident in a statement in Abuja.
NAF redeploys spokesman, other senior officers in major shake-up
He said the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, had set up a committee to investigate the incident.
The spokesman said: A Nigerian Air Force maritime patrol aircraft, a Cessna Citation CJ3 on a routine flight today, 6 February 2023 lost its tyres on touch and go flight in Ilorin and had to carry out a controlled belly land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries to any crew member or persons on the ground.
“The Chief of Air Staff has directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the cause(s) of the accident.”
