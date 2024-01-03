Imo women protest, accuse state govt of land grabbing despite court ruling

Hundreds of women from the

Umuejechi Nekede community of Imo State, on Tuesday, held a peaceful protest to register their displeasure over what they described as the forceful takeover of their ancestral land by the state government.

The aggrieved women who were dressed in black attire, chanting songs and displaying placards with varying inscriptions, claimed the government forcefully took their lands despite subsisting court judgments in their favour.

“Governor Uzodimma, we also have property rights; we can’t be slaves in our home;”

“Governor Uzodimma, please leave our land for us. This is the only land left for us and our children,” some of the placards reads.

Leader of the protesting women, Dr. Regina Emereonye, who spoke to journalists, called for caution, warning that anarchy would take over the land if the rule of law is jettisoned.

“We are a very peaceful community, but our peaceful stance to life and living should not be taken for granted by anybody.

“Anarchy, which blows no one any good, ultimately creeps in, anytime and wherever the rule of law is forced to take a flight in any place.

“The land in dispute is our ancestral land. It was leased to the defunct Eastern Region Government before the civil war, for agricultural purposes.

“Since the State Zoological Garden and Wildlife Park, which used to be money spinning tourist centre is moribund, the land ought to revert to the original land owners, in full compliance with the subsisting court judgments,” she added.

