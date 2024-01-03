Boko Haram terrorists kill 12, abduct one in Borno

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists, who adorned themselves in military uniform, have killed 12 persons, and abducted one in Gatamarwa and Tsiha communities in the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

The terrorists were reported to have stormed the community of Gatamarwa around 5pm on Monday, New Year’s Day.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Nahum Daso Kenneth, confirmed the attack yesterday.

Kenneth noted that 12 corpses had been recovered already.

“The gunmen shot sporadically at the people in the two communities. So far, 12 corpses were recovered and two were injured,” Kenneth told Daily Trust.

READ ALSO: Two killed as Boko Haram terrorists attack Chibok for umpteen time

He stated that the State Police Commissioner, and other security heads had ordered a discreet investigation into the incident in order to nab the perpetrators, and make them face the law.

Sources who spoke to Journalists on Tuesday disclosed that gunmen stormed the communities in large numbers.

A source noted: “The insurgents who were heavily armed with AK-47 rifles, came on motorcycles, in Hilux vans and opened fire on mourners returning from Gatamarwa.

“They later attacked another Tsiha community near Shikarkir and killed three people and abducted a young lady. They burnt houses after looting their foodstuffs.”

For over a decade, the Boko Haram terrorists have been killing, maiming, abducting, and burning different communities in Nigeria’s North-East region.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now