LASEMA probes National Theatre fire

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says it has commenced an investigation into a fire incident at the National Arts Theatre following a gas explosion.

The fire, according to sources, started when about four 50kgs of gas cylinder stored in one of the offices in the building belonging to the National Council of Arts and Culture located opposite the artists’ village, exploded but was quickly contained by Lagos firefighters.

Head of Public Affairs Unit of LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said efforts by the agency to unravel the culprits behind the explosion led to the arrest of two suspects for allegedly vandalising the Ago pipeline at Ile-Epo in Agbado-Oke-Odo area of the state.

“The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, has warned those storing gas cylinders indiscriminately without following safety rules and regulations to desist or face sanctions,” Okunbor said.

“Dr. Oke-Osanyintolu handed down the warning during an assessment visit to the scene of the gas cylinders explosion at the Artists village within the National Theatre complex in Iganmu, Lagos, while assuring the people that the Lagos State Safety Commission and other relevant stakeholders would unravel the root cause of the gas cylinder explosions and bring anyone found wanting to book.

“In the same vein, the LASEMA P.S. also visited the site of the petroleum pipeline vandalisation at Ile-Epo in Agbado-Oke-Odo area of Lagos and renewed his appeal to residents to be safety conscious at all times.

“While noting that two suspected vandals have been apprehended and handed over to the appropriate authorities, Oke-Osanyintolu warned against illegitimate activities that could claim the lives and property of Lagos residents.”

