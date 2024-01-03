Metro
Police in Lagos investigates suspected kidnap in Victoria Island seen on social media video
Following a video circulating online on Monday, January 1st, showing a struggle involving a woman in a black SUV on Ahmadu Bello Way, the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed they are investigating the incident as a potential kidnapping.
“There is no indication that there was an abduction,” stated Police Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin, “but we are taking the matter seriously and are actively investigating.”
The video, posted by an X (formerly Twitter) user, Bishop Khale, sparked concern online and prompted the police to look into the matter. While no official report of a kidnapping has been filed, authorities urge anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation.
Read Also: UK bans Nigerians, other foreign students from bringing family members
In the post, Khale said he captured the face of the driver and the number plate of the vehicle.
He also explained how he trailed the vehicle and made efforts to alert other motorists who ignored him.
He wrote, “Happening now on New Year’s Day. A lady was struggling to get out of this Black Pathfinder on Ahmadu Bello Way, Lagos. I believe she’s been kidnapped. I got the face of the driver and the plates,” he wrote.
“For the record: I raised the alarm. Called on area boys, but most of them hesitated. The driver got back in the car and drove off. I followed the car around V.I, hoping I’d see a policeman to report to, but none was on the route they followed. They later started driving back towards the Third Mainland Bridge. I even flagged down cars behind me and kept screaming someone was being kidnapped. Everyone overtook me. I already followed them around horning for some minutes before they parked. That’s when I remembered to take a video.”
