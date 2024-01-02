Metro
Two suspects arrested with 600 bags of fertilizer in Kaduna
Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested two persons with 600 bags of suspected stolen fertilizer.
The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.
Hassan said the command on December 8, 2023, received a report that one truck was sighted with suspected stolen fertilizer along the Kaduna-Zaria Road.
He said: “Upon the receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Ali Dabigi, directed a team of operatives under his supervision (CP Monitoring Unit) to promptly respond to the distress call.
“The unit mobilised a team of detectives led by ASP Abdullahi Idris and with prompt action by the police, the truck was intercepted along the Kawo axis with one suspect arrested.
“The suspect was the truck driver who hails from Nassarawa Pan Madina, in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.”
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the said items were suspected to be stolen by a suspect from Rigasa area of Igabi LGA, who had been arrested by the operatives and assisting the police with the investigation.”
