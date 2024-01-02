VIDEO: Lagos Gov, Sanwo-Olu arrests soldier, motorcyclists plying ‘one-way’

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, ordered the arrest of a soldier and some motorcyclists riding against traffic along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

According to videos shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Wale Ajetunmobi, the culprits which included the soldier, a Lance Corporal, on sighting the convoy of the governor, left their motorcycles and passengers and attempted to escape but some of them were quickly apprehended by the governor’s security details.

In a statement accompanying the videos with the caption, “This Morning: Lawless okada riders plying one-way along Lagos-Badagry Expressway left their motorcycles and passengers upon sighting the convoy of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu,” Ajetunmobi said:

“One of the offenders — a lance corporal in the Army — was arrested with his bike.”

In another of the videos, some of the motorcyclists are seen trying to drive away with their passengers to escape being arrested by the governor’s security men, while some abandoned their motorcycles and their passengers and tried to flee on foot.

READ ALSO:Gov Sanwo-Olu charges colleagues to invest in people-oriented projects, programmes

Another video showed Sanwo-Olu ordering his security details to put one of the motorcyclists who claimed to be a soldier into the vehicle, while threatening to lock him up.

“Put him there; let your father come and rescue you. You’re telling me you are a soldier; that is the more reason I’m going to lock you up,” the angry governor is heard staying.

“You people are the ones causing this. Maybe I should arrest two of you and put you in the guardroom,” he is heard telling the arrested passengers.

“You’re entering Okada, and they are taking one way. Is it good? And they’ll now hit you; you’ll go and fall, and you die; they’ll say the government killed you. What a shame!”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now