Two killed as Boko Haram terrorists attack Chibok for umpteen time

Boko Haram terrorists, on Tuesday evening, for the umpteen time attacked Chibok town, Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, killing two persons and injuring others.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the town got global media attention in April 2014, when the insurgents stormed the Government Girls Secondary School there and abducted over 300 students.

Tuesday’s attack, according to locals, took place around 7 pm, when the insurgents suddenly attacked the community shooting rampantly, sending the residents into a stampede.

A local, Moses Adamu, said residents took to their heels in all directions into the surrounding bushes, as the insurgents, going on a shooting spree, burnt down homes and looted food items.

According to Adamu, the majority of the fleeing residents passed the night in the bushes while some might have found refuge in neighbouring communities.

“We are certain that two persons died of the terrorists’ gunshots, but there could be more loss of lives, which we cannot ascertain yet, because the villagers started trooping back home this afternoon”, Adamu said.

While confirming the attack, the Borno Police Command said that it attracted a swift response from a joint team of the military, the police and the local vigilante.

“The attack was repelled by the joint effort of the military and the police.

“Unfortunately, two persons were killed – one of the deceased, named Mr. Badi, aged 75, and one Ngule, aged 45, died during the attack. However, the situation has since returned to normal,” the Borno police spokesman, Nahum Kenneth, said.

