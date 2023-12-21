The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has expressed disappointment with the 50 percent transport fare waiver for Nigerians willing to travel for the Christmas holidays across the country, describing it as “a show of confusion” on the part of those in government.

The National Deputy President of TUC, Tommy Etim said this in an interview with The Punch on Wednesday.

Etim said: “The government is getting more confused. Slashing interstate transport prices can lead to a crash in economic growth. Why not simply announce a slash in the pump price of petrol which has been responsible for the crisis Nigeria is in today?

“Let’s even say you slash the transport fare and people travel, what do you think they will eat?

Read also: Two killed as Boko Haram terrorists attack Chibok for umpteen time

“There is a poverty situation in the country and instead of looking for ways of tackling it, the government has just been dancing around and this is rather unfortunate.

“The government should know that Nigerians are too wise. It is highly laughable because out of all the problems facing Nigerians, how is this our major problem? So people should travel, come back again to the poverty?’’

Etim further said that “He (the president) needs to up his game and allow those who understand how the economy grows to come into play. The wage award that they promised and agreed to has not been paid. They only paid for one single month and stopped.’’

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now