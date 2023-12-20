News
Senate orders IGP to produce CAC boss within 24 hours
The Senate Committee on Finance on Wednesday directed the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to compel the appearance of the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Hussaini Magaji, before the lawmakers within 24 hours.
The Chairman of the committee, Senator Sani Musa, gave the directive during the agency’s 2024 budget defence in Abuja.
Musa, who invoked Section 89, sub-section 2 of the 1999 Constitution, ordered the CAC registrar’s appearance following the discovery of discrepancies in the agency’s revenue generation and expenditure.
He lamented that Magaj had shunned the committee’s invitation three times in the past.
READ ALSO: Acting CAC boss, Obiageli to be arraigned December 18 on asset declaration charges
The committee had previously questioned the CAC records during the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF)/Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) defence
“You have your bookkeepers; you have your records and we asked you to go and tidy up and report back, but you never did,” the chairman stated.
The committee, therefore, resolved that the IGP must produce the CAC unfailingly on Thursday.
