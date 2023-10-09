Anglican priest, wife, children kidnapped in Delta

Rev Agbadamashi Emmanuel, an Anglican pastor, together with his wife and children have been reported kidnapped by gunmen along the East-West Road by Evwreni Junction, Warri, Delta State.

The incident, which was confirmed to journalists in Warri on Monday morning by the Public Relations Officer of the Anglican Communion, Ughelli Diocese, Hon. Justice Iyasere, was said to have happened on Friday.

The Anglican priest and his family members were said to have been travelling from Ughelli to the Uwheru community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, when the gunmen suddenly accosted them and marched them into the bush.

Iyasere could, however, not confirm if the kidnappers had made any ransom demand.

