Ladipo Market President-General denies fire rumours (Video)
President-General of the popular Ladipo Auto Spare Parts Market in the Mushin area of Lagos, Chike Nwankwo, has debunked rumours making the rounds that the market was gutted by fire on Saturday night.
There was a report on Sunday morning that parts of the market, particularly the Hassan Ola Blocks section of the Aguiyi Ironsi International Trade Centre of the market, had been razed down by a late night fire which destroyed goods and property worth billions of Naira.
The Director of the Lagos State Fire Service, Adeseye Margaret, was quoted in the report as saying that indeed, there was a fire outbreak at the market which was immediately put out by the Rescue Team of the service.
Fire guts Anambra Timber market
“Upon arrival, the firemen called for back-up from other Lagos Fire Service locations and other emergency responders.
“It was discovered that the fire rapidly spread across three blocks that housed auto spare parts traders within the market and were aided by combustible substances stored around the affected locations.
“The fire was, however, curtailed from further spread to other blocks through the swift professional intervention of firefighters and other emergency responders,” she was quoted as saying.
But in a video message on Monday, Nwankwo, said there was no such incident as the market, the shops, traders and their goods were intact.
Calling on Nigerians and indeed Lagosians to disregard the story which he described as fake news, Nwankwo insisted that at no time was the market affected by a fire incident.
