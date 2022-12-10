Fire guts Anambra Timber market

Fire on Saturday evening gutted the Ogbo Osisi Timber Market in Onitsha, Anambra State, and destroyed many shops.

The Head of the state’s fire chief, Martin Agbili, confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka.

He said the cause has not been ascertained.



READ ALSO: Police arrests Anambra kidnap kingpin after 7 years on the run

Agbili added that men of the state fire service and other emergency responders had been mobilized to the scene of the incident.

The timber market’s fire was the second major fire incident in the country on Saturday after a Conoil filling station in Abuja was completely razed down by an inferno.

