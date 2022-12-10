Metro
Fire guts Anambra Timber market
Fire on Saturday evening gutted the Ogbo Osisi Timber Market in Onitsha, Anambra State, and destroyed many shops.
The Head of the state’s fire chief, Martin Agbili, confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka.
He said the cause has not been ascertained.
READ ALSO: Police arrests Anambra kidnap kingpin after 7 years on the run
Agbili added that men of the state fire service and other emergency responders had been mobilized to the scene of the incident.
The timber market’s fire was the second major fire incident in the country on Saturday after a Conoil filling station in Abuja was completely razed down by an inferno.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...