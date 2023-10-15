Insecurity: Zamfara varsity asks students to vacate off-campus residences on outskirts of capital

Federal University, Gusau on Sunday asked students living in the off-campus area of Damba to relocate over the activities of bandits.

In a statement issued by the university’s Information Officer, Malam Umar Usman, the institution’s management advised the students to relocate to the Gusau metropolis or to the Sabon Gida area now secured by security operatives.

The management lamented that students living on the outskirts of Gusau are more vulnerable to bandits’ attacks.

The call followed Saturday’s abduction of four students by bandits at Damba.

However, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and Metro Joint Patrol (Eagle Eye) have rescued the four students.

Bandits on September 21 abducted 25 university students and nine construction workers on the outskirts of Gusau.

13 students have since regained their freedom while the remaining 12 are still in captivity.

