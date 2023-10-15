Metro
Again, bandits kidnap two Zamfara Varsity students
Armed bandits, on Saturday night, kidnapped two students from the Federal University of Gusau in Zamfara State once again.
According to eyewitness accounts, the two students—a male and a female—were kidnapped on Saturday night at 9 o’clock in the Sabon Garin Damba neighbourhood of Gusau, the state capital.
The bandits allegedly broke into the neighbourhood shortly after 8 o’clock and fired randomly to frighten the locals.
Several gunshots were fired by security personnel who tried to repel the aggressors but the bandits took away two students.
Another resident who pleaded anonymity for security reasons told Channels Television that combined security forces of police and soldiers are currently on the trail of the bandits.
Earlier in September, a large number of armed bandits invaded the hostels of undergraduates of Federal University Gusau, FUG, in Sabin Gida area of Zamfara State, and abducted an unspecified numbers of female students.
The President, in a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, had directed security agencies to rescue the abducted students.
“There is no moral justification for such heinous crimes against innocent victims whose only ‘offence’ was their pursuit of quality education,” Tinubu said.
Consequently, the Joint Task Force (JTF) of Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara State, rescued the students.
