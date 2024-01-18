Investors gain N1tr as Nigeria’s equities market sustains bullish run

Investors in the Nigerian equities market pocketed N1 trillion at the close of trading on Thursday.

This followed an increase in market capitalization to N50.289 trillion from N49.281 trillion posted by the bourse the previous day.

Similarly, the All-Share Index ASI increased to 91,896.97 from 90,063.25 recorded on Wednesday.

The market breadth was negative as 31 stocks advanced and 42 declined, while 45 others remained unchanged in 17, 804 deals.

NEM Insurance, Eterna, Conoil, John Holt, and Unity Bank led other gainers with 10% growth each to close at N8.25, N20.90 N112.20, N2.53, and N3.30 from their previous prices of N7.50, N19.00, N102.00, N2.30, and N3.00 per share.

READ ALSO: Stock market ends losing streak as All Share Index rises by 0.07%

PZ Cusson, May and Baker, MC Nichols, and Abbey Mortgage Bank with 9.95, 9.95%%, 9.93%, and 9.92% growth in their share prices completed the list of gainers in today’s trading.

On the flip side, Ikeja Hotel led other price decliners as it shed 9.79% off its share price to close at N8.11 from its previous N8.99 per share.

Royal Exchange, Mutual Benefit Assurance, and Linkage Assurance with 9.78%, 9.57%, and 9.40% drop in their share prices are other losers in today’s trading.

Transcorp traded 1156.621 million shares valued at N2.96 billion in 1,846 deals followed by Universal Insurance with 114.549 million shares worth N55.5 million traded by shareholders in 374 deals.

Veritas Kapita Assurance traded 69.413 million shares valued at N47.3 million in 374 deals.

Transcorp traded stocks worth N2.961 billion in 1,846 deals followed by GTCO with N2.8 billion worth of stocks in 418 deals.

Zenith Bank traded stocks worth N1.62 billion in 596 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now