TETFund partners NANS to audit, monitor projects in higher institutions

The National Association of Nigerian Students has been engaged by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund to monitor its projects in tertiary institutions across the nation.

The organisation also stated that through public-private partnerships, it will enhance the accommodations for students in colleges.

Sonny Echono, the TETFund’s executive secretary, said this while handing NANS a 30-seat bus on Monday in Abuja.

Echono noted that students were at the focus of any educational policy and that TETFund was likewise committed to meeting their needs through ongoing communication with NANS.

“Education is about students and how to equip them with the right skills and knowledge to contribute to development.

“TETFund is consulting with them to find out their needs and with significant engagement, we want them to be our eyes in tertiary institutions.

“We want to identify in each campus a contact person to confirm whether our intervention is yielding fruit.

“The fund will continue to work with students to improve on students accomodations through Public Private Partnership and the private sector,” he said.

Echono added that the meeting was in continuation of TETFund’s dialogue with stakeholders in the education sector.

“We are doing several engagement with other stakeholders. So, going forward, this will make our monitoring process more transparent,” he further stated.

In his remark, Usman Barambu, NANS president, assured that the association will monitor TETFund projects across campuses to ensure they are properly executed by contractors handling them.

NANS also commended the body for donating the 30-seater bus to the association.

“We are here to thank you and encourage the entire management to do more and more for Nigerian students,” he said.

