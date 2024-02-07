One shot, others injured as Abia Agric varsity shutdown over students’ protest

The Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, (MOUAU), Abia State, has suspended indefinitely its ongoing academic activities due to protest by students which began in the school, in the early hours of Tuesday, following the increment of school fees.

According to reports, one female student was shot in the thigh, while others sustained injuries as security agents tried to quell the protest.

The protest was started due to the said highhandedness of the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Iweh Madubuisi and 70 per cent school fees increment.

Prof. Madubuisi had directed that anyone who has not paid the new school fees should not be allowed to write first semester examinations.

This got the students irked as they opposed the directive and kicked against writing the exams.

According to videos seen by Ripples Nigeria which had been making the rounds on social media, students were seen running around the school premises and singing songs in defiance of the directive.

Armed security personnel were also seen trying to restore orderliness on the campus. One lady was allegedly shot on her upper laps, while some students also sustained injuries.

A statement from the VC, in suspension of the academic activities, following the violent protest read in part: “This is to notify the public that the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State woke up to experience the violation of the long-existing peace of the university this morning.

“To safeguard life and properties on campus, the university management has on behalf of the Senate ordered an indefinite shutdown of the university indefinitely.”

The school management advised all students to vacate the university premises immediately or no later than 5.00 pm on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

A third year student in the College of Electronic and Electrical Engineering, Chioma Anele, who spoke to Ripples Nigeria confirmed that their school fees used to be N100,000, but was increased to N130,000. She noted that the VC had deducted N2,500 from the new school fees. However, this could not placate the students.

Anele added that a female hostel identified simply as EDDC was set on fire in the protest.

It was also gathered that the VC’s official vehicle and other officials were attacked in the course of the protest.

