News
Tinubu returns from 13-day private trip to France
President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday returned to the country after his private trip to France.
The president left Nigeria for the European nation on January 24 to spark angry reactions from Nigerians.
Many questioned the timing of the trip and charged the president to make his movements public to Nigerians.
READ ALSO: Tinubu inducts two newly acquired NAF combat helicopters
President Tinubu arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 9:00 p.m. and was received by government officials led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.
Also at the airport were the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, among others.
