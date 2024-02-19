Lion kills zookeeper at OAU

A male lion on Monday killed a zookeeper at the Zoological Garden of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

He said the incident occurred when the deceased, Mr. Olabode Olawuyi, was feeding the animals in their den at the zoological garden.

The spokesman added that the university management had ordered a comprehensive investigation into the causes of the incident.

The statement read: “Mr. Olawuyi has been taking care of the lions since they were born on campus about nine years ago but, tragically, the male lion killed the man who had been feeding them.

“The other members of staff who were at the scene of the incident did everything within their power to rescue their boss but the wild cat had already caused severe fatalities.”

READ ALSO: Tigers kill two zookeepers in China

“After the news of the incident filtered in, the university management team led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adebayo Bamire, abruptly ended an ongoing meeting for an on-the-spot assessment.

“The Vice-Chancellor was informed on arrival by the Acting Director of the University Health and Medical Centre, Dr. Tirimisiyu Olatunji, that all first aid and medical efforts to save the life of the victim proved abortive.

“Saddened by this tragic event, the aggressive Lion has been euthanized.

“The university management has sent a delegation to the widow and children of the deceased, imploring them to take solace in God who gives life and also has the power to take life.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now