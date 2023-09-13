OAU hikes fees for fresh, returning students

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State has announced a hike in the fees payable by fresh and returning students of the institution.

This was announced in a statement on Wednesday by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, who said that the decision was taken by the Senate of the University at its emergency meeting on Tuesday, 12th September, 2023.

Olarewaju said: “For those in the Faculties of Arts, Law and Humanities , the ‘freshers’ will pay N151,200 while returning students of the same faculties will pay N89,200.

“For those in the Faculties of Technology and Science, the new students will pay N163, 200 and the returning students of the same faculties are to pay N101,200.”

According to him, new students being admitted into the Faculties in the College of Health Sciences, and the Faculty of Pharmacy are to pay N190,200 while returning students are to N128,200.

