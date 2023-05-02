Creating an enabling environment, not jobs is the responsibility of govt —Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, said it was not part of the responsibility of government to create jobs for its citizens.

Adesina made the declaration on Tuesday morning on Arise News Television programme ‘The Morning Show’.

According to Adesina, government’s responsibility is to create an enabling environment for creating jobs while the private sector creates jobs.

On President Buhari’s pledge to create three million jobs annually, Adesina said: “Did you say 3 million was the promise? I wouldn’t say he put a figure. What I recall was that President Buhari gave the per cent of joblessness in the country. I wouldn’t recall that he gave a specific figure for the number of jobs we are creating. For all you know, that may have come from anywhere.

“Regard as it may, it is the job and the duty of the government to create an enabling environment for jobs in the country. It is not the government itself that creates jobs. All it does is to create an enabling environment.

“Most of the jobs you need in a country would come from the private sector. As long as you have an enabling environment, it is the private sector that will create the jobs.”

The presidential spokesman however, insisted that Buhari had achieved in all sectors including oil and gas, infrastructure, legislative matters, and security.

