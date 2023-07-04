INEC receives 216 case files on suspended Adamawa REC, election offenders

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received 216 case files from police on the 2023 general elections.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this during the commission’s meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the case files were on the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari and other 215 electoral offenders arrested by police during the elections.

He said that INEC was presently looking at all the evidence of infractions during the election, including the prosecution of offenders.

Yakubu added that the commission was looking at the activities of all actors involved in the election, including some of its high-ranking officials.

Yunusa-Ari stirred controversy when he announced the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Aisha Binani, as the winner of the March 18 election in Adamawa State while the collation of the election results was still ongoing.

READ ALSO: ADAMAWA: Binani withdraws suit against INEC

He was later suspended by former President Muhammadu Buhari over his role in the crisis that trailed the election.

The chairman said: “I can confirm that the Nigeria Police concluded its investigation of the conduct of our REC in Adamawa State and submitted the case file to us. Appropriate action will be taken in a matter of days and Nigerians will be fully informed.

“I can also confirm that we have received 215 case files from the Nigeria Police following their arrest and the conclusion of the investigation into electoral offences arising from the 2023 General Election.’’

He said INEC was working with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on the prosecution of the electoral offenders.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now