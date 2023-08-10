Zamfara APC slams state govt over resurgence in terrorism, insecurity

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has voiced worry about the way the state’s security concerns are being handled by Governor Dauda Lawal’s government.

The opposition party criticised the governor for what it called a rise of homicides and terrorist attacks in the state capital, Gusau, in a statement released by its publicity secretary, Yusuf Idris, on Wednesday.

“Just last Monday morning, the bandits had the effrontery to move through farms to attack a police station in Bungudu, killing a policeman, just as they simultaneously attacked Kwatar village, killing scores as reported by many media outlets.

“Even the state House of Assembly expressed worries over the development. It is as if there is no government in the state going by the disdainful way the bandits are having a field day in their killing spree.

Read Also: Gov Lawal alleges Matawalle left about N4m in Zamfara account

“A few weeks ago some policemen were killed close to Bungudu and early last week some innocent citizens were reportedly killed at Boko village in the Zurmi Local Government Area.

“The same thing in Mada, Wonaka, Ruwan Bore in the Gusau LGA. In Bukkuyum and Anka, the wave is blowing all over the state and the PDP-led government under Dauda Lawal is doing nothing but lamentation, which is a sign of failure on the side of the government.”

The APC also accused the governor of misplacing his priorities, saying instead of appointing a special adviser on security “who will be supervising and coordinating security matters on his behalf,” he appointed “an SA on finance and other social issues, neglecting the security of life and properties of the citizens.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now